OSP: Unlawful assembly declared at Oregon State Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While lawmakers convene for a special session on Monday, a group of protesters has gathered at the Oregon State Capitol building — leading police to declare an unlawful assembly.

The Salem Police Department tweeted that protesters had gathered outside the building shortly before 9 a.m. — less than one hour after the special session began. Streets in the area are currently closed, avoid the area if possible. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., the Oregon State Police declared an unlawful assembly.

According to reports on social media, a number of protesters entered the building.

Streets in the surrounding area are currently closed, avoid the area if possible. No further confirmed information is available at this time.

Governor Kate Brown called the special session in order for the legislature to allocate $800 million dollars in relief efforts for Oregonians, which could go to help tenants and landlords and providing funding for vaccine distribution, contact tracing and wildfire prevention and preparedness among other pressing issues.

This is the first time in the state’s history that a third special session has been called in one year.

Because of the pandemic, lawmakers are limiting their time in the capital together to a single day, which began at 8 a.m. Monday. A long list of nearly two dozen proposals was dwindled down to only several bills left on the agenda.

“A special session is the hardest of all sessions,” Senate President Peter Courtney said. “It’s particularly dangerous now — so you gotta keep that always in front of you and that controls how much to do and try to do.”

This is a developing story.