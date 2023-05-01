PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With a population of 8,400 residents, Mayor Brian Quigley says the “quintessential small town” of Stayton, Oregon is seeing new business and housing development.

“Stayton had an identity crisis a number of years back and within the last couple of years, our local organization – really, a grassroots organization – Revitalize Downtown Stayton, has really taken it upon themselves to revitalize downtown,” Mayor Quigley told KOIN 6 News.

The mayor says the organization helped secure $500,000 to upgrade downtown building façades to bring in visitors to downtown’s shops, taphouses theater and salons.

Quigley says downtown Stayton has “really taken a hold of itself really being the hub now for people to come and visit.”

When it comes to furthering the city’s economy, Quigley says a development company recently purchased the former Norpac cannery and is hoping to turn it into an industrial facility. Additionally, Quigley says the city has 80 acres of industrial zoned land available.

Alongside business, the mayor says Stayton is also seeing housing development, all while trying to balance the city’s small-town feel.

“In the last 20 years, we haven’t had much improvement here as far as multi-family development goes. Right now, we have two major projects going on for 180 total units, 72 of those will be low income,” Quigley said.

The mayor added, “there’s expansion, there’s an attraction to Stayton and it’s really taken off. We want to be careful though, and have controlled growth obviously, so it fits in financially as well as leaving our community having the same feel that we’ve always had from a small, affectionate community.”

“The biggest thing about Stayton that I can tell you is our sense of community and how everyone gets involved and rolls up their sleeves and pitches in to make this a livable place. Our quality of life here is really special and you can be to the coast in an hour and a half, or go to the mountain, Detroit Lake – just the geographical location in the state makes it attractive.”