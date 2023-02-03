PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon man Luis Pineda-Castro was sentenced to a year in Marion County Jail and his driver’s license was suspended for life on Jan. 30, after he pleaded guilty to committing five separate DUII offenses between 2018 and 2022.

In addition to the jailtime, Judge Sean E. Armstrong also sentenced Pineda-Castro to five years of probation, which prohibits him from using or possessing alcohol or controlled substances. He is also forbidden from entering any bar or tavern. If Pineda-Castro violates his probation, he will face an additional year in jail.

As part of his probation, Pineda-Castro is also required to complete an alcohol treatment program and attend a Victim Impact Panel, where he will listen to people whose lives were affected by drunk drivers.

In Oregon, a person is considered guilty of DUII if they are found to be driving with a blood alcohol content of .08%. During his five DUII arrests, Pineda-Castro’s blood alcohol content ranged from .18% to .31%.

“Mr. Pineda-Castro evaded the court system for four years by being arrested for DUII, given a release agreement and a court date, and then failing to appear at his court dates,” the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said. “He failed to appear in court nine times while his cases remained open. From 2018 through 2021, he was cited four times for DUII. In 2022, his latest incident of DUII, he was held on bail in Marion County with a public safety override, the reason being he was an extreme risk to the community and people on the roads.”