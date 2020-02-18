Resident in critical condition from Salem apartment fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was severely injured after they were pulled from an apartment fire in Salem Monday afternoon, said Marion County Fire District 1.

A two-story apartment building caught fire on Lancaster Drive NE. Firefighters were alerted of the emergency around 4:30 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames that went up two floors and into the attic of the building.

As firefighters searched the units for anyone inside, they found one person unconscious in a ground floor apartment. That person—who has not been identified—was pulled to safety and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Marion County Fire District 1 said the individual was left with severe injuries and “remains in critical condition.”

A second alarm was raised as firefighters continued to battle the flames. Multiple engines and crews from several different departments responded to help.

Once the flames were extinguished and the damage assessed, Marion County Fire District 1 said the entire building, composed of four units, was badly damaged. Nine people were displaced as a result. The Red Cross has stepped in to assist those residents now without a home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, according to the fire department. The investigation is ongoing.