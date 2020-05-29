Residents escape through window as crews battle apartment blaze

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents escaped through a window while fire crews battled down a blaze at an apartment complex in Northeast Salem.

Just after midnight on Friday morning, multiple calls began coming in reporting a fire at 133 Northeast Stafford Lane. Fire crews arrived to a six-unit complex with flames surrounding the exterior and blocking the exits.

As more crews rushed to the scene, some of the complex’s residents were able to escape through windows on the ground floor.

An upstairs occupant was safely evacuated down the stairs with the help of firefighters as the fire continued to crawl up the side of the house and eventually entered the attic. No other residents were inside by the time the blaze reached the attic, crews said.

The fire was knocked down and fully extinguished without any reported injuries. An investigation is underway to determine what caused it.