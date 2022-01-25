Salem approves plan for micro-shelter village, seeks input on location

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Salem approved moving forward with plans for new micro-shelter villages for people who are homeless.



A lot across from Safeway at 13th and Center Street is one of the approved locations, where the idea is to put 40 micro-shelters, each housing two people, in the field with a fence around them.

The city also approved two other locations, one at the northwest corner of Front and Hood Street and the other on Turner Road in south Salem.

However, funding has only been approved for one site and they’re still deciding which location to use first.

KOIN 6 News was told they’re still taking community input and plan to make that decision within the next 10 days.

DJ Vincent, Church at the Park pastor, currently manages two similar sites and will manage the new locations. He said there’s a 400-person wait list to get into these micro-shelters.

“We see hope just grow as someone has a locked door, so they can get the rest they need to re-stabilize, then we’re providing the food, and the sanitation they need, then we connect them with a case manager to start working on their next steps,” Vincent said.



The first new site won’t add any additional capacity. Instead, the city will be relocating the current homeless village near the former DMV building on Northeast Portland Road.

That village has to be moved by May 15, and KOIN 6 News was told that it takes about two months to set up a new micro-shelter village.

Funding for the shelters themselves has already been donated by community members.

The city is still taking input from neighbors and community members and they have several meetings scheduled this week.