SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem city leaders decided Monday night not to repeal a controversial payroll tax that would cost those who work in the city about $40 per month. And one of the reasons they decided not to repeal it is to give voters the chance to make their voice heard in November.

Back in July, the Salem City Council passed the Safe Salem Payroll Tax to pay for emergency services as the city faces a multi-million budget shortfall. The tax would go into effect in July 2024.

The city introduced the tax as part of its Safe Salem initiative to help fund emergency services including police, fire and sheltering programs amid a shortfall of $19.4 million, according to the city. The payroll tax is estimated to bring in $27,850,000 annually, the City of Salem said.

The tax would be imposed on all wages for individuals working in Salem, regardless of where they live — minimum wage employees would be exempt.

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy, August 28, 2023 (KOIN)

“That’s within the right of the council to implement a tax that in our best judgment was the right thing to do,” Mayor Chris Hoy said. “We did that.”

But since the council’s actions, Salem citizens sprung to action.

A referendum to bring the Salem payroll tax to a public vote needed just under 4000 signatures to qualify for the upcoming ballot. Activists collected nearly 13,000 signatures — and the proposed payroll tax will now head to a special election ballot on November 7.

Monday, Salem City Councilor Julie Hoy — not related to Mayor Hoy — called for the repeal of the tax since a special election would cost about $220,000 of taxpayer funds.

“Is it wise for us to send any more money to promote this payroll tax? I ask that you join me in repealing the Salem payroll tax before it suffers defeat in the November election,” Julie Hoy said at Monday’s meeting.

But other council members said the referendum shows voters want the ultimate say. Repealing the proposed payroll tax, they said, would take that decision away from voters.

“They want a chance to vote on this in November,” Council president Virginia Stapleton said.

The tax next heads to the special election ballot this November. It’s now a decision for the voters.