Salem police said on Sept. 26, 2021 that officers found thousands of fraudulent oxycodone pills and methamphetamine during a drug bust. Photo courtesy Salem Police Department

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Salem made a drug bust, getting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of potentially deadly pills off the street.

On Sunday, police said they found several thousand fraudulent oxycodone pills and a substantial amount of methamphetamine. They said pills like these have contributed to several overdose deaths in the Salem community.

The pills carry a street value between $50,000-$75,000, police said.

Police said the case is still under investigation.