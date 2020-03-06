Salem fatal hit and run suspect turns himself in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver in Salem suspected in a deadly hit and run has turned himself in to police.

Jerry Lee McKennan of Salem was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide and Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver to Injured Persons. He was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility Friday.

McKennan, 48, struck Mario Lopez-Lopez on McGilcrist Street SE late Tuesday, March 3. McKennan told investigators he dropped his cell phone while driving, leaned over to pick it up, and did not realize his car hit Lopez in the brief moment he took his eyes off the road.

Lopez-Lopez had been walking his bike along the shoulder of McGilcrist near 22nd Street SE around 11:30 p.m. at the time of the strike.

McKennan told police he realized he may have been the culprit of the crash when he read about the incident and noticed damage to his vehicle the following day.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information regardng the crash is asked to call the Salem Police Department TIPS line at 503-588-8477.