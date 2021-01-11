Salem Fire Response Boat sinks in Willamette River

A response boat for the Salem Fire Department, as seen on their Twitter page, January 10, 2021

Three people aboard all safe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Fire Response Boat sank in the Willamette River during a training exercise, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the boat “experienced an incident” during training. Three crew members, all wearing life jackets, were able to make it ashore without injury.

The investigation into the incident continues.

