Salem Fire Response Boat sinks in Willamette River

Marion County

Three people aboard all safe

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A response boat for the Salem Fire Department, as seen on their Twitter page, January 10, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Fire Response Boat sank in the Willamette River during a training exercise, authorities said.

Around 3:30 p.m., the boat “experienced an incident” during training. Three crew members, all wearing life jackets, were able to make it ashore without injury.

The investigation into the incident continues.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

