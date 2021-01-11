Salem Fire Response Boat sinks in Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Fire Response Boat sank in the Willamette River during a training exercise, authorities said.
Around 3:30 p.m., the boat “experienced an incident” during training. Three crew members, all wearing life jackets, were able to make it ashore without injury.
The investigation into the incident continues.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.