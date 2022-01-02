Salem home intruder shot to death by resident

Marion County Sheriff's Office said suspect died at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspected home intruder was shot to death by a resident in a Salem home Sunday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 7 p.m., a 911 caller said someone was trying to break into the home on 45th Avenue NE near Iberis Street NE before a person inside the home shot the intruder.

Deputies arrived and found the suspect was already dead. No one else was hurt.

Detectives have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident. No other information is available at this time.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.