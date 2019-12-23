Salem homeless set up camps on Capitol Mall

Homeless campers in downtown Salem move their belongings days after a ban took effect, Dec. 18, 2019. (KOIN)

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a week after a new ordinance took effect in Salem forcing dozens of homeless campers to move from their tents downtown, other campers have gone back to the Capitol Mall in a protest action.

The Oregon State Police said Monday they’ll seek “a reasonable and compassionate alternative to the illegal camping at the Capitol.” Authorities also said they’re working with the Oregon State Parks and homeless advocates “to identify options and avoid enforcement actions.”

The ordinance took effect December 16. Two days later officials asked campers to voluntarily move or they would be cited.

That day, authorities said the campers were complying. Many simply moved across the street to Marion Square Park.

Kathy Ursprung with the City of Salem told KOIN 6 News, “Again, our goal is voluntary compliance of this ordinance as we understand that citations or arrests aren’t a long-term solution.”

Social service workers were on hand for the move to provide things like new tarps and bedding for those in need. Campers could also be connected to available services in the area.