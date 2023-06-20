A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen in a file image taken on Jan. 2, 2015. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting Thursday, Salemites will no longer need to make the journey to Keizer if they’re craving Chick-fil-A. The restaurant is opening a new location in Salem on June 22.

This Salem Chick-fil-A location will be owned and operated by Lee Richardson. He’s originally from North Carolina and he and his family recently moved to Salem, where his wife grew up.

Richardson felt inspired to become a Chick-fil-A franchise owner after his grandmother worked at a Chick-fil-A restaurant well into her 80s as a post-retirement job.

According to Chick-fil-A, Richardson looks forward to opening the doors of his new restaurant and enriching the community by providing a clean and friendly place to work and enjoy meals.

“It’s been said that Salem offers the best of a big city and a small town, so my family and I are eager to plant roots here. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome all the college students, commuters, and Salem residents to Chick-fil-A Kuebler Gateway,” Richardson said. “It really means the world to me to be able to open this restaurant and build meaningful relationships in the community with my family by my side.”

The restaurant will employ approximately 150 full- and part-time team members.

To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Portland area. The company will also recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in the Salem area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

The new Chick-fil-A Kuebler Gateway is located at 2560 Kuebler Blvd., near Costco and Killer Burger.

The restaurant will operate Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out services.

The new Salem Chick-fil-A plans to redirect its surplus food to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and non-profits in need.

Chick-fil-A has also recently filed permits for a new restaurant in Southeast Portland. If the plans continue to move forward, the new Chick-fil-A will move into the building that currently houses The Venue Gentleman’s Club, a strip club at Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 99th Avenue near Mall 205.