Salem makes progress on homeless issues, but more to be done

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Salem said they’re making steps on the solutions they promised regarding unmanaged homeless camps in 2 city parks that got out of hand during the pandemic. But officials said they’re facing resistance from residents.

Salem is taking a different and urgent approach to their homeless crisis. They’re promising another micro-shelter community like 2 others already operating in North Salem.

Gretchen Bennett, the City of Salem Homeless liaison, October 7, 2021 (KOIN)

But residents in West Salem say communication was non-existent before the city recently announced their latest proposal — a lot along Wallace Road next door to where they live.

“There’s just so many unanswered questions and they show up at these meetings and they just deflect, deflect, deflect,” resident Melinda Azule told KOIN 6 News.

Gretchen Bennett, the City of Salem Homeless liaison, said she apologizes “for anybody we needed to talk with that we didn’t get a chance to do.”

Salem Dashboard as of August 2021. UGM runs at half-capacity due to COVID protocols

Bennett admitted they’re working through a learning curve, trying to balance homeless demands and community concerns. She said that location is the only city-owned property that’s unused.

Meanwhile, Union Gospel Mission spokesperson Alena Harvey said nearly 80 men are now receiving addiction recovery services and shelter at their newly opened location. But the 300-person nightly shelter is capped at half-capacity due to COVID protocols.

“For some they were looking to break their addiction, some came from the camps,” Harvey said. “The quality of sheltering this year I worry a little bit about. I’m thankful the city has put in resources into doing more.”

Homeless advocate Jimmy Jones explained the biggest issue at this moment is money. There is $25 million in sheltering reserve that Salem needs to get out ahead of the winter weather to make up for the steep budget cuts during the legislative session.

While some progress has been made in Salem, homeless advocates said there is a great deal of work to do.

There are proposed changes to the Salem Revised Code to provide for the siting of sheltering strategies within the land use process that will come before City Council in November and December.