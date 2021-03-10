Salem man arrested after firing shot off at hallucinations

The man shot a home's natural gas meter while possibly under the influence of narcotics

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man possibly under the influence of narcotics was arrested for firing a gun off at his own hallucinations in Salem.

Police responded to the 900 block of Northeast Norway Street on reports of a man shooting a gun in the backyard of a house around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers learned the man had left in a vehicle, which they quickly located and then arrested the man, identified as 27-year-old Martin Abrego.

Officers on the scene realized they smelled natural gas and called the Salem Fire Department for assistance. Later, they determined Abrego was possibly under the influence of narcotics and was hallucinating when he believed he was being attacked fired a shot off — striking the home’s natural gas meter.

The responding firefighters turned the residence’s gas off and checked the area for any injured people. Ultimately, no one was harmed.

Abrego was taken to a local hospital for treatment and now faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.