PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After six years in office, Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett announced that he will be resigning on Nov. 2.

Before being elected as mayor in 2016, Bennett was a Salem city councilor for nine years. He did not seek reelection for a fourth term — Chris Hoy was elected as his replacement during the May primary.

“I’ve had a great 15 years in office, but my priority now is to enjoy more time with my family,” Bennett said. “We’ve accomplished an amazing amount of work during my tenure, including passing the bond measure for the new police station, as well as the bond measure for library improvements, dedicating the Peter Courtney Minto Island and Pedestrian Bridge, building the new Gerry Frank/Salem Rotary Amphitheater, making incredible strides toward housing our homeless and creating a vibrant downtown that includes housing, restaurants and retail.”

Bennett has served on numerous volunteer committees in Salem over the past three decades, including the Budget Committee, Library Advisory Board, Planning Commission, Cultural and Tourism Promotion Advisory Board, as well as on task forces addressing issues such as revenue, homelessness, traffic congestion, and water quality and quantity. He currently is on the advisory board for the Salem Keizer School District’s Career and Technical Education Center.

Bennett was also a former member of the Oregon House of Representatives. He was the Director of Government Relations for the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators before retiring in 2018.