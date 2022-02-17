Salem officers found justified in deadly shooting at Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Marion County grand jury has ruled three Salem police officers were justified in using deadly force against Richard Allan Meyers.



Police say Meyers raised what looked like a firearm, but later reported it was actually a pellet gun.



The incident began around 12:30 a.m. February 7, when police tried to pull over Meyers who was driving a gold 1995 Mercedes in Northeast Salem.

Meyers took off and drove to Northgate Park in the 3200 block of Northgate Avenue Northeast.

Oregon State Police said Meyers drove into a gully at the park and then onto a field. More Salem police responded, a confrontation ensued, and 3 officers opened fire.

According to officials, officers shot at Meyers more than a dozen times, and five bullets hit him.

Three Salem PD officers opened fire and killed Richard Allen Meyers in the field at Northgate Park, February 7, 2022 (KOIN)

The 40-year-old was rushed to Salem Hospital for treatment but later died.

Five police cars were seen in the field, including one that appeared to have hit Meyers’ car head-on.

Multiple bullet holes are visible in the side of the car.



KOIN 6 spoke with Meyers’ sister who said her brother suffered from mental health issues, and that his death could have been avoided if officers were better trained to defuse these types of incidents.