PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A referendum on a Salem payroll tax to fund emergency services is heading to the Special Election ballot in November after a petition against the tax received nearly 13,000 signatures, according to Let Salem Vote — an organization advocating for the referendum.

The petition needed 3,986 valid signatures to make the ballot and was presented in three different signature submissions to the Marion County Clerk’s Office.

“The Marion County Clerk’s Office verified 15% more than the minimum number of valid signatures needed within the first two-thirds of the second of three submissions of signatures,” Marion County Elections Office told KOIN 6 News.

Before getting 60% of the way through the first two submissions, the election’s office said it verified 4,595 signatures. Officials said that the third submission of 2,643 signatures was not analyzed for completeness because the minimum number of signatures was already reached within the first two submissions.

The referendum now heads to the Nov. 7 Special Election, a move City Councilor Jose Gonzalez says he is not surprised by.

“I had no doubt this would qualify for the ballot. I did not vote in favor of this tax, but what surprised me was how many people signed and how fast this qualified for the ballot. In my opinion, this will change Salem moving forward and I know we will come out better after because now people know the power they have,” Gonzalez told KOIN 6 News.

The city introduced the tax as part of its Safe Salem initiative to help fund emergency services including police, fire and sheltering programs amid a shortfall of $19.4 million, according to the city. The payroll tax is estimated to bring in $27,850,000 annually, the City of Salem said.

The city council passed the tax in a 5-4 vote in early July and looked to implement the tax in 2024. The tax would be imposed on all wages for individuals working in Salem, regardless of where they live — minimum wage employees would be exempt. On average, city officials say a worker in Salem would pay $1.39 per day.

Salem Mayor Chris Hoy says the tax is the best solution to funding emergency services in the current property tax system.

“The Safe Salem payroll tax is the best band-aid we could find for our broken property tax system. This tax will pay for critical public safety services demanded by our residents and business community. Now that the referendum has been certified, Salem residents will have the opportunity to vote on whether they agree with this decision,” Mayor Hoy told KOIN 6 News.

“The ability of local governments in every part of Oregon to provide basic services has been hamstrung by Measures 5 & 50. As the state capital, the impact on Salem is even greater. We receive no property tax revenue from the State of Oregon for the billions of dollars of property owned by the state within our city, yet we must provide emergency services to every one of those facilities. This payroll tax will help pay for those services,” Mayor Hoy continued. “Critical city services will be drastically reduced without the revenue from the Safe Salem payroll tax.”

Oregon Business and Industry filed the petition to refer the Safe Salem Payroll Tax to the voters on the November ballot — saying the tax will exacerbate the effects of already-rising inflation and will prompt residents to look for jobs outside of the capital city. The association says it also expects the tax will further burden employers.

“Salem residents have left no doubt that they want to vote on this tax,” Angela Wilhems — president and CEO of Oregon Business and Industry — said in a Let Salem Vote press release. “People were eager to sign the petition, and we submitted more than three times the number needed to place the tax on the ballot.”