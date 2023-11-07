PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem voters will make a decision on whether to approve a payroll tax to help bridge the gap city officials have in their budget.

Early vote totals will be released a few minutes after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Election totals will also be updated at least once between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Marion County Special Election results, November 7, 2023

The city council passed the Safe Salem Payroll Tax in July. The tax would go into effect in July 2024 and cost people who work in Salem about $40 per month to pay for emergency services.

The city introduced the tax as part of its Safe Salem initiative to help fund emergency services, including police, fire and sheltering programs. The City of Salem says it is estimated to bring in $27,850,000 annually.

The payroll tax would apply to work performed within city limits, impacting everyone living and working in Salem – even commuters. The tax would not, however, apply to those making minimum wage.

“It’s gotten a lot of pushback but it’s also gotten a lot of support,” Salem Mayor Chris Hoy told KOIN 6 News on Monday. “I’m optimistic that it will pass but I’m also realistic enough to know we’re in a difficult time and it may not.”

If it fails, Hoy said “we’re going to have to find a new revenue source or make some cuts to services.” The mayor said the cutbacks could come from “everything in our general fund — police, fire, library, parks … homeless services.” Hoy said the city has a $19 million shortfall in their general fund over the next few years.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the night.