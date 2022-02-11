Salem PD aims for transparency through body cams, crime data

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over the next three years, the Salem Police Department will be providing body-worn cameras, decreasing traffic-related crashes and releasing more crime data and police policies to create transparency among the department.

The department released its three-year strategic plan this week. Many of the recommendations detailed come from the 2020 Community Engagement Assessment, along with employee and community input.

“We are on the cusp of a new era in policing,” Chief of Police Trevor Womack, Sr. said in part.

Salem PD aims to expand between the community and the department. To ensure transparency and accountability the department will be implementing body-worn cameras, along with more rigorous and standardized documentation.

As of now, the department is in the vendor testing phase for the body cams. Salem PD told KOIN 6 the cameras won’t be fully implemented until July after they complete the testing phase which begins sometime in April.

Body-worn cameras “are an essential piece of law enforcement equipment in the 21st Century,” said Chief Womack.

Additionally, Salem PD plans to make data on crime and policies more readily available to the public.

“Police alone are not the answer, yet law enforcement is a key stakeholder and can actively support collaborative approaches toward improved outcomes and enhanced community livability for all residents,” according to Salem PD.

Crisis response training will remain a high priority for the department and will be further implemented into other areas of training. Emphasis on de-escalation and communication skills will be incorporated in more than just the Crisis Intervention Training.

Further, the department says it will direct investments toward expanding community outreach to reduce violence and enhance public safety. The department is looking at reestablishing community safety programs for teens and the overall community amid the homeless crisis and increasing addiction issues.

The strategic plan also targets reducing traffic accidents. This comes after a record number of traffic-related deaths were reported in the last year.

To counter the high rate of traffic accidents, the department plans to target roadways that have frequent crashes. Additionally, Salem PD says it will share the information collected with other divisions and sections. This data will provide officials with a gap analysis, so they can better target problem areas.