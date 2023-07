By 3 p.m., they determined that there were no hazards on the scene.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem police investigated a suspicious package in a small business complex between Alice Avenue South and Candelaria Boulevard South on Thursday.

The Salem Police Department’s Bomb Squad was called to a parking lot in the 2700 block of Commercial Street SE around 2:19 p.m., according to a Tweet from Salem PD. By 3 p.m., they determined that there were no hazards on the scene.

