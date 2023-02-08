PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting soon, all Salem police patrols and detectives working in the field will be equipped with body cameras.

According to Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack, the body-worn camera program is a milestone in the department’s goal of improving safety, legitimacy and excellence.

“From enhancing criminal investigations to building and maintaining trusting relationships with our community through increased transparency and mutual accountability — cameras are an invaluable tool for law enforcement today,” Womack said.

Beginning in June 2021, officers have been wearing recording devices. Since then, officials said they have been working to establish a more comprehensive program.

“We are a learning organization,” said Womack. “Body-worn cameras will provide yet another way to critique and learn, to inform our training and professional development efforts.”

A frequently asked questions page is available on the Salem city website with more information about the program.

The program fully rolls out on Feb. 13.