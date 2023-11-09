PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of pointing a gun at someone in a Popeyes parking lot in Salem was injured after he was shot by officers Thursday afternoon, according to Salem police.

Authorities say the man, who has yet to be publicly named, was holding a gun and stopping drivers outside the fast food restaurant at 2595 Lancaster Drive NE.

When police arrived around 4:35 p.m., an officer saw the man walking near Coral Avenue Northeast and Wolverine Street. The officer says they saw the suspect point the gun at them while they were in a police car before they shot him.

Officials took the suspect to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, and the officer was unharmed. Oregon State Police and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office have opened an investigation.

