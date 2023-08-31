PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a large fire damaged a Salem church early Thursday morning, authorities with the Salem Police Department arrested the man they allege had started the blaze.

Billy James Sweeten, 48, faces three arson charges after investigators say they found “suspicious circumstances” for the fire that began in a dumpster at the St. Joseph Catholic Church — just blocks away from Oregon’s capitol.

Around 2:30 a.m., fire crews arrived at 721 Chemeketa Street NE and found that “tall flames” from the dumpster fire had spread to the roof of the building. They said they upgraded the scene to a four-alarm fire within an hour.

According to Salem police, no injuries were reported, though firefighters had to evacuate a priest living in a building adjacent to the church. The fire also created several road closures in the area as crews stopped the fire and investigated the area.

Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack said their department was assisted by the fire departments of Dallas and Keizer as well as the Marion County, Mount Angel, and Polk County fire districts.

“The church building holds a historical significance in our city, and their diligence in quickly apprehending the suspect helped to bring justice to the community,” Womack said.

Fire crews battled a heavy blaze at a church, just a few blocks way from Oregon’s capitol (Salem Fire)

