Ronald Bert Olbekson was walking when he was hit by a sedan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 64-year-old man was killed by a sedan while walking across a street in Northeast Salem Monday night, officials say.

Salem police arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. to find Ronald Bert Olbekson had been struck by a car traveling northbound at 2000 Lancaster Drive NE.

According to investigators, Olbekson had been walking eastbound when he was hit by a sedan, driven by 20-year-old Daniel Chavarria Gaytan.

Gaytan and a 16-year-old passenger were not injured, police say. No arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.

Lancaster Drive was closed for about four hours during the initial investigation.