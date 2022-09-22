Editor’s note: This story contains graphic images.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was hospitalized following a Salem police chase on foot had fallen and hit his head after being tased by an officer, according to the Salem Police Department, as his family releases graphic images of the man in his hospital bed.

The police department said around 3 p.m. Tuesday that an officer spotted the suspect, identified on Wednesday as 29-year-old Daniel Aniceto Garcia, who ran away from officers toward Nebraska and 16th Streets, authorities said.

In Thursday’s update, SPD said Garcia fell and hit his head after he was tased by an officer and noted “no other significant use of force occurred.”

Authorities said Garcia received medical attention before paramedics arrived and he was rushed to Salem Health for treatment. Authorities did not elaborate on Garcia’s current condition.

The officer who deployed the taser was uninjured in the incident, authorities said. The officer’s name has not been released.

Authorities reportedly sought Garcia’s arrest on a felony warrant for a probation violation for domestic assault. Salem PD also said they had probable cause to arrest him on first-degree burglary charges in three cases.

SPD said because of Garcia’s expected length of medical care, his charges are being referred to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office and SPD is releasing Garcia from police custody.

Meanwhile, Garcia’s family released to KOIN 6 News multiple images of him in his hospital room with an apparent head injury.

Editor’s note: The images below may be graphic to some viewers. Garcia’s family provided KOIN 6 News the following photos.

A man who was hospitalized following a Salem police chase on foot had fallen and hit his head after being tased by an officer, according to the Salem Police Department, as his family releases graphic images of the man in his hospital bed. September 22, 2022 (Courtesy Garcia family).

On Wednesday, Salem PD stated in a Wednesday press release that “although this event did not involve the use of deadly physical force, the Salem Police Department proactively requested Oregon State Police assist with the investigation due to the severity of injuries Garcia sustained.”