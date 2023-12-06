Kiristian Murauo, 23, was found dead at the scene, police said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are seeking a witness in the investigation of a collision involving a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a delivery van in SE Salem on Dec. 2.

According to the Salem Police Department, the driver of an unknown model Jeep may have been traveling southbound on Cordon Road SE at the time of the crash.

Kiristian Murauo, 23, was attempting to cross the road just south of the Highway 22 East overpass around 7:50 p.m. when he was hit by the van in the northbound lane. Officers found him deceased on the west shoulder of the road, police said.

The driver, Justin Rodriguez, age 35, stayed at the scene while police investigated the area, according to police. No arrests were made.

However, all north and southbound travel was stalled for approximately three hours while officials cleared the scene.

Police ask the witness to contact 503-588-6293 and reference Case No. 23‑72055.

