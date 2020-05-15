Salem salon owner faces $14K fine after defying Gov. Brown order

PORTLAD, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of Glamour Salon in Salem said she is going be hit with a $14,000 fine after opening her business too early.

Lindsay Graham is facing the heft fine after opening her business and defying the governors stay-at-home order. She says her lawyers met with Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and they will issue her a citation early next week.

Salem salon opens despite threat of fines

Since reopening in early May, dozens of people have gathered in support of Graham. She says she will have three days to close, or else face more fines.

However, Graham says she will be fighting the citation and is planning to hold a press conference at the salon at 10:30 Friday morning.

We have reached out to OSHA for comment and are waiting to hear back.