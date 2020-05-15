Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Salem salon owner faces $14K fine after defying Gov. Brown order

Marion County

Lindsay Graham owns Glamour Salon in Salem

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAD, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of Glamour Salon in Salem said she is going be hit with a $14,000 fine after opening her business too early.

Lindsay Graham is facing the heft fine after opening  her business and defying the governors stay-at-home order. She says her lawyers met with Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials and they will issue her a citation early next week.

Salem salon opens despite threat of fines

Since reopening in early May, dozens of people have gathered in support of Graham. She says she will have three days to close, or else face more fines.

However, Graham says she will be fighting the citation and is planning to hold a press conference at the salon at 10:30 Friday morning.

We have reached out to OSHA for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss