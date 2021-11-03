Salem scraps micro shelter plans amid flooding concerns

Microshelters put up by the City of Salem to address the homeless issue, October 7, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Salem is searching for new sites to build a micro shelter community for the homeless after they had to scrap the proposed site along Wallace Road in West Salem.

While the proposed site on Wallace Road was hotly debated by neighbors right next door, the city said that wasn’t what led to the cancelation.

Previously, residents had warned the city that the area floods every winter. The original city maps didn’t show that, but the city did a study and found the grassland area has substantial wetlands.

Salem’s homeless liaison said the paved portion of the site is owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation and there isn’t enough paved space to put the 30 micro shelters.

“We are still desperate,” said Gretchen Bennett, Salem’s homeless liaison. “We have a lot of land in Salem that is wet or wetland or already occupied. It’s striking how few parcels are actually open and available, so please if you know of a spot, we’re looking for 3/4 of an acre for outdoor parcels.”

Salem began moving people experiencing homelessness out of city parks in early June, after allowing them to camp there for more than a year and hearing outcry from those who live nearby as the camps were unmanaged.

The city promised to add another micro-shelter community like two others already operating in North Salem.

“We appreciate all those in West Salem who came forward with a willingness to help and we hope that help continues as we work to address this emergency,” Councilor Jim Lewis, who represents the ward where the site would have been located, said in a statement.

Officials said the city is actively seeking locations to expand alternative shelter options and suggestions for sites should be directed to the city at **email**