PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Salem left one person with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night, authorities said.

The Salem Police Department says they received reports shortly after 11 p.m. about a person with a gunshot wound near Bill Frey Drive and Portland Road NE. Once officers arrived at the scene, they say they found a wounded man at an encampment.

The officers reportedly provided medical aid until paramedics could take over. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers later learned a dispute had occurred at the encampment before the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.