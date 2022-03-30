The principal of the school called the report "concerning"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Judson Middle School teacher in Salem is on paid administrative leave after the school received a report of an inappropriate image believed to be a staff member being shared on social media, according to the Salem-Keizer School District.

The district confirmed to KOIN 6 News that Dean Wright at Judson Middle School was placed on paid administrative leave last Monday.

In a letter to families, Alicia Kruska – the school’s principal – called the report “concerning” and said she received the report last Monday. The email went on to say that staff believe that the image was viewed by some students.

Wright was placed on leave as a “standard process for allegations involving employees.”

“Please know that the safety and well-being of your student is our top priority, which is why we take all reports seriously,” said Kruska the message obtained by KOIN 6 News. “Support is always available for students at school should they have any concerns. If there is a specific concern involving your student, we will contact you directly.”

The district is cooperating with law enforcement in investigating the complaint, added the letter.

When asked for additional details, a spokesperson for SKSD said the district is not able to answer any further questions considering “this is a confidential personnel matter.”