The deputy city manager said the reduced hours will help with employee turnover and scheduling

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As a result of staffing shortages and looming budget changes, the Salem Public Library will reduce hours at both locations starting next year.

In a staff report, Salem Deputy City Manager Scott Archer explained that recent retirements and resignations have led to ongoing employee turnover for the library. According to Archer, the community services department and management have chosen not to fill a majority of these job vacancies to account for potential budget cuts during the current and forthcoming fiscal years.

Officials said the declining workforce has burdened the libraries’ remaining employees, who often struggle to serve visitors during operational hours and are forced to cancel programming.

In an effort to have adequate staff during the libraries’ busiest times, the City of Salem has modified hours.

The main campus on Liberty Street Southeast currently operates six days, or 52 hours, per week with over 50 monthly programs and events. Beginning on Jan. 2, 2024, the operational hours will be cut by 27% to just 38 hours a week. The campus will also be closed on Monday and Sunday.

The West Salem campus on Glen Creek Road Northwest is currently open five days, or 30 hours, per week with one monthly program. After Jan. 2, its hours will be reduced by 67% to just 10 hours per week on Tuesday and Saturday.

“The decision to reduce operating hours was not taken lightly,” Archer wrote in his report. “Department and Library leadership considered the time periods and days that the library is most utilized and ensures provision of weekend hours at both locations for maximum accessibility. Our primary goal remains to continue serving our community with excellence while navigating the limitations imposed by our current and anticipated fiscal reality.”

He noted a few benefits of the new hours, such as easier scheduling, reduced employee turnover and increased savings for utilities.