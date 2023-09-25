SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Salem will withdraw its appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court regarding benefits to the family of longtime firefighter Mo Stadeli, who died in 2019 from job-related cancer.

City Manager Keith Stahley made the announcement at a meeting Monday night, a decision met by applause from those in attendance.

After serving the City of Salem for 28 years, Firefighter Maurice “Mo” Stadeli, was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer in 2018 and died in 2019.

After serving the City of Salem for 28 years, Firefighter Maurice “Mo” Stadeli died from tonsillar cancer in 2019, which was deemed a line of duty death, according to the Oregon State Firefighter’s Council. (Courtesy Oregon State Fire Fighter’s Council). Tina Stadelli is the widow of Mo Stadelli, a Salem firefighter who died in 2018. She is fighting to get his benefits from Salem city officials, September 25, 2023 (KOIN)

Following Stadeli’s death, the fire fighter’s council says Stadeli’s widow, Tina, was denied death benefit claims from the city before the Oregon Appellate Court recognized Stadeli’s death was due to occupational cancer and his death was classified as a line of duty death in 2021.

