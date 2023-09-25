SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The City of Salem will withdraw its appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court regarding benefits to the family of longtime firefighter Mo Stadeli, who died in 2019 from job-related cancer.
City Manager Keith Stahley made the announcement at a meeting Monday night, a decision met by applause from those in attendance.
After serving the City of Salem for 28 years, Firefighter Maurice “Mo” Stadeli, was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer in 2018 and died in 2019.
Following Stadeli’s death, the fire fighter’s council says Stadeli’s widow, Tina, was denied death benefit claims from the city before the Oregon Appellate Court recognized Stadeli’s death was due to occupational cancer and his death was classified as a line of duty death in 2021.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later.