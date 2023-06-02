She was arrested and released for first-degree criminal mistreatment in January

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Salem woman was indicted in the death of a 6-year-old boy on Friday – four months after she and her partner were booked and released in connection to the death in January, officials say.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner faces felony charges for the first-degree manslaughter of Titus Davenport, the son of her domestic partner, on Jan. 13.

Paramedics found Titus unresponsive in a house on 18th Street SE, where Widner and 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport lived. Titus was brought to Salem Health, but authorities say he died at the hospital.

The following day, police arrested Wiedner and Davenport for first-degree criminal mistreatment, but dropped the charges and released the couple a few days later.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy, officials said, but the results and cause of death have not been released to the public.

