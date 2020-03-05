3 cars found underwater in Wheatland Ferry search

Driver passed a line of cars at the boat ramp and went into the water

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for a car and its driver that left the Wheatland Ferry boat ramp and went into the Willamette River resumed Thursday morning following an unsuccessful hours-long search Wednesday.

Crews resumed the search in the morning around 9 a.m. Within about two hours they had found three cars underwater. It is not yet clear if any of the cars are related to this case.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle went off the ferry ramp and into the water just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday at 1150 Matheny Road just north of Keizer.

Sgt. Jeremy Landers said the driver passed a line of cars waiting for the ferry and plunged into the water. Witnesses said the driver was a woman.

LifeFlight responded to assist and Keizer police officers used a drone to scan the area. Landers said four boat crews were in the water. But all of their efforts were unsuccessful and the search was suspended at dusk.

The Willamette River Boat Launch on Matheny Road will remain closed for the extent of the recovery but the Wheatland Ferry is expected to continue running normally.