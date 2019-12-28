Live Now
‘Shelter in place’ ordered for part of Aurora

Marion County

People told to lock doors and windows

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Ore. (KOIN) — People in a section of Aurora were ordered to “shelter in place” Friday afternoon, but it’s unclear why.

The order affects people living in the area of Meadow Drive NE and Arndt Road NE. Residents in that area were told to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

