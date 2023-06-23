Those two passengers had been in the back of the truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning near the intersection of Kuebler Boulevard and 27th Avenue SE in Salem, officials say.

Salem police say the pickup truck had carried five people and three fled the area on foot, leaving two passengers behind. Those two passengers – a 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old Ian Natanael Ramirez-Carlos – had been in the back of the truck and died at the scene.

Investigators say the truck had been traveling eastbound on Kuebler Boulevard when it left the roadway onto uneven ground and struck a light post, causing the vehicle to roll over and land on its top.

According to Salem police, a K9 unit found the remaining three passengers, – 20-year-old Mariana Servin, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy – near the area. The three were brought to Salem Health for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and there has yet to be notice of any arrests.

