Small house fire leads to death investigation in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small house fire has led to a death investigation in Salem.

According to Salem Police, a house fire was reported on Northwest 8th Street shortly before 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Smoke was seen coming from the home and the Salem Fire Department responded with four fire engines, a ladder truck and a medic unit while police officers helped with traffic. Once fire personnel arrived, they found a small fire inside the home that they quickly extinguished.

When officials searched the home, they found two people and a dog inside — who were all declared dead at the scene. Salem Police did not clarify whether they believe the victims perished in the fire or not, but a death investigation is ensuing.

Two other dogs from the home were found safe outside. They are now being taken care of by neighbors.

No other information has been released at this time. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.