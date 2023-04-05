Two snowmobilers were rescued in Marion County on Sunday, April 2, 2023 (Courtesy: MCSO).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pair of snowmobilers who were stranded in “several feet of snow” in the Breitenbush area on Sunday were rescued by search and rescue crews, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sometime Sunday evening, the Sheriff’s Office learned that two snowmobilers had not returned home from their ride. Crews from both MCSO’s Search and Rescue team and Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded and searched the area.

The snowmobilers were found safe and brought back to reunite with their families.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds snowmobilers to follow the service schedule, watch the weather, ride with others, and always let someone know where they’re headed.