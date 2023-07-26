Edwin Paul Johnson had multiple conversations with the teen on social media, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Springfield man faces child sex abuse charges after investigators learned that he had been having sexually explicit conversations with a 15-year-old girl, police allege.

According to Salem police, 33-year-old Edwin Paul Johnson had multiple conversations with the Salem teen on Instagram and had sent sexually explicit photos and videos to her.

Johnson was charged with luring a minor and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child and lodged in Marion County Jail.

