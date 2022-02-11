St. Paul community to remember firefighter Austin Smith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The St. Paul community will come together Saturday to celebrate and honor the life of volunteer firefighter Austin Smith who died last week.

The 30-year-old volunteer firefighter died from injuries he sustained in an explosion while battling a large barn fire.

The public memorial service and procession for Smith will begin late Saturday morning.

Posts on his memorial Facebook page show Smith as a man who was cherished by his family and loved by his community. He served as a volunteer firefighter since 2015. He left behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.

The procession route to honor St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 (Courtesy: OR State Fire Marshal)

According to the page, the entire bill for the funeral is being covered by the St. Paul Fire District Secretary.

Smith will be laid to rest Saturday after a procession and public memorial at the St. Paul Rodeo Grounds.

The procession will start at 10:15 a.m. south of the Woodburn Walmart and wind its way up Highway 219, then west to St. Paul. A memorial will follow at 1 p.m. at the St. Paul rodeo grounds.

An estimated 400 emergency vehicles from around the northwest are expected to join a procession in his honor Saturday morning.

The procession and memorial are open to public viewing. Those who wish to show their respects are encouraged to stand on sidewalks along the route.

Motorists are asked to pull over as the procession of some 400 law enforcement make their way through.