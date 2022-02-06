St. Paul plans ‘full firefighter memorial’ for Austin Smith

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The memorial service for St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith will be held February 12 at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Smith, a 30-year-old volunteer firefighter, died from his injuries suffered from an explosion while battling a large barn fire. He died at OHSU. Smith left behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.

The full firefighter honor memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. on February 12 following a procession to the St. Paul Rodeo grounds. Details of the procession are still being put together.

There are other options for donations instead of flowers.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Austin Smith’s family. Or donations will be accepted through the St. Paul Fire District:

St. Paul Fire District

4233 Church Ave NE

P.O. Box 1

St. Paul, Oregon 97137