St. Paul plans 'full firefighter memorial' for Austin Smith

Marion County

Austin Smith was 30

Volunteer firefighter Austin Smith died after battling a large barn fire in St. Paul, February 3, 2022 (MCSO, Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The memorial service for St. Paul firefighter Austin Smith will be held February 12 at the St. Paul Rodeo grounds, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said.

Smith, a 30-year-old volunteer firefighter, died from his injuries suffered from an explosion while battling a large barn fire. He died at OHSU. Smith left behind a wife and extended family in the St. Paul area.

The full firefighter honor memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. on February 12 following a procession to the St. Paul Rodeo grounds. Details of the procession are still being put together.

There are other options for donations instead of flowers.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help Austin Smith’s family. Or donations will be accepted through the St. Paul Fire District:

St. Paul Fire District
4233 Church Ave NE
P.O. Box 1
St. Paul, Oregon 97137

