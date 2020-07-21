Armed suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Salem

Marion County

The standoff began around midnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  An armed suspect was detained after a standoff with Marion County deputies in Salem early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a man assaulted his neighbor and has barricaded himself inside a home near Wagon Trail Court and Wagon Road Drive. The standoff began just before midnight.

Authorities say the man was armed and negotiators worked with him for some time.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will update this when more information is available.

