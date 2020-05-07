‘Stay Home’ protesters expected outside Salem salon once again

Supporters are expected to rally outside Glamour Salon again on Thursday

PORTLAND Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators will be out once again in Salem on Thursday, protesting the statewide stay at home order.

One Salem business owner has garnered a lot of attention and some support from people who want to see an end to the stay at home orders. At least 50 people celebrated Glamour Salon’s reopening on Wednesday by marching through nearby streets, waving American flags and carrying signs.

While the owner of Glamour Salon says she’s overwhelmed by the support — her neighboring businesses say they’re going to continue to stay closed.

“I’m not one that needs to force the issue and say we need to open right now,” said Brent Allen, owner of Elsinore Framing and Fine Art Gallery. “I’d rather be safe. I’d rather have my customers be safe.”

Neighboring business owners said everyone needs to make their own choice about how to best operate in challenging times. Yet, Graham said she sees all the support as proving her right.

“This is a clear sign that this is how many people are desperate to get back to work. we all need to work and this proves it,” she said.

Protesters are expected to rally outside Glamour Salon in support of the business again on Thursday. People who rallied Wednesday told KOIN 6 News the police came and asked them to leave — but that no one was arrested.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Salem police, but as of this morning, we still have not heard back yet. This story will be updated when new information is available.