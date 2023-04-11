PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Woodburn police are searching for two men they say used a stolen credit card to make several purchases at a local Home Depot.

The two men made the purchases around 7 a.m. on Sunday, March 26 and left with items totaling more than $4,800, according to police.

Authorities describe one suspect as a 35- or 40-year-old white man with a black goatee who is approximately 6 feet tall and 225 pounds. They say the second man is a 30 or 35-year-old white or Hispanic man with black hair who is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds.

The theft of the credit card itself is still under investigation.

Woodburn police ask anyone with information about the suspects to call 503-982-2345 and reference Case No. 23-3624.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.