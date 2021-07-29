Street closed, power shut off due to crash into power pole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a car crashed into a power pole in Salem on Thursday morning, a street closure is in place and power has been shut off in the area.

According to Salem police, the crash led to an extended street closure of northbound Northeast Lancaster Drive between D Street and Center Street. Along with the street closure, crews will need to shut down power in the area for approximately six hours.

The power outage will affect traffic signals, nearby homes and businesses. If you need to commute through the area, be cautious.

This is a developing story.