PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man suspected of a February fatal shooting in east Salem was arrested Thursday and now faces several charges.

Officials identified the suspect as Ivan Hererra-Ortiz, 20, who was taken into custody in Woodburn.

On February 25, a black Honda Civic was found on its top with one person in the car, later identified as Roberto Gorie, who was dead at the scene — in a residential area on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast.

At that time, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office noted he had “suspicious injuries.” After an autopsy, authorities said Gorie died by homicide from gunshot wounds.

Hererra-Ortiz was lodged at Marion County Jail and faces several charges including second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned at the Marion County Circuit Annex Friday.

Authorities said the investigation is still ongoing and asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Jessica Van Horn at 503-584-6211 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 84741.