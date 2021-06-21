Suspect at large after shooting one person in Marion County

The suspect was last seen traveling south and he was armed with a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot someone near the northbound Interstate 5 off-ramp near Salem Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded to the shooting at around 2:45 p.m.

At the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect is described as a Hispanc man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a shaved or almost shaved head. He had a mustache and was wearing khaki pants and a khaki shirt.

The suspect was last seen traveling south and he was armed with a gun.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description should call 911.