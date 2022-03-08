PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have arrested a man suspected of arson and burglarizing The Way Church in downtown Salem, authorities announced Tuesday.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Victor Soseia Hachipan, who faces several charges including second-degree arson, and two counts of second-degree burglary.

According to police, the church was burglarized three times in February, during which the suspect broke windows to enter the church.

In one incident, police say there was an attempt to light window coverings on fire which damaged the glass pane. Sound and computer equipment were also damaged.

Salem Police said Hachipan was lodged in Marion County Jail and is due to be arraigned Tuesday.