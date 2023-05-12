The investigation is still active and police said that a portion of the mall will remain closed.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed in Salem Center Mall Friday afternoon and police said another man fled the scene.

Salem police responded to the second floor of the mall just before 12:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers say they found a man with life-threatening injuries, which they believe were caused by a stabbing.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

Police say a second man fled from the scene, who is suspected of being involved in the incident.

